Rich Hollenberg on Short and to the Point

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt talks with Tampa Bay Rays studio host and ESPN college basketball play-by-play commentator Rich Hollenberg. Jessica and Rich discuss a variety of topics including mentoring future broadcasters in his Break In and Break Through program, covering the Aaron Hernandez case while at NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Rays being playoff contenders, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

1:31: Welcome Rich Hollenberg to Short and to the Point

1:44: Being versatile in broadcasting

5:09: Being a specialist vs being versatile

8:37: When Rich could be more selective with his workload

12:22: Does Rich’s kids think it’s cool their dad is on TV?

14:27: Building relationships with college basketball players as they enter NBA

18:13: Being authentic

22:28: Having too little or too much confidence in broadcasting

26:53: Break In and Break Through program

30:22: Biggest challenge with teaching aspect of the program

32:47: Covering Aaron Hernandez case

37:59: Learning about the justice system while covering Hernandez

40:36: Thoughts on the pitch clock and rule changes to speed up games

45:46: Kevin Cash as manager and Tampa Bay Rays being annual contenders

51:25: Shohei Ohtani to the Rays???

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.