Rich Eisen on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews the host of The Rich Eisen Show and the NFL Network, Rich Eisen.

Brandon and Rich discuss a wide range of topics, including ESPN’s acquisition of NFL Media and the NFL’s ownership stake in ESPN, hosting SportsCenter for the first time in over 20 years, paying tribute to Stuart Scott, The Rich Eisen Show’s move to Disney+ and ESPN, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:11: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

6:30: NFL-ESPN deal

22:09: The Rich Eisen Show and Pat McAfee

41:10: Hosting SportsCenter

52:37: NFL on YouTube, best NFL PBP, Super Bowl on streaming, New York Jets

Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.