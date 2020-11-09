After a break of several months, we’re back to asking you to rate announcers. This time, for the third year in a row, we’ll be grading the NFL’s announcers.

In case you’re new here, this is how it works. A grade of A is the best, a grade of F is the worst, and the other three grades fall in between. This isn’t rocket science. Once all the votes have been cast, we’ll tally up the final ratings for each crew (with a score of 4 being assigned to an A, 3 to a B, and so on, down to a 0 for F) and assign a final grade.

If you missed the rankings in either 2018 or 2019, click either of those links to check them out. There are a number of new teams this year, so we’ll definitely be seeing some sort of shakeup.

Here are the caveats for this year’s rankings, and thanks to COVID-19, there are several.

Fill-in teams will not be included. I’m defining a fill-in team as a pair of announcers that only work together for a week or two. Remember back in Week 1 when Kenny Albert was bumped from a game and Dick Stockton worked with Jonathan Vilma? That’s a fill-in team. The same is true for a situation like Week 2, when Al Michaels got the week off and Mike Tirico replaced him alongside Cris Collinsworth.

Building off that, a team will need to work at least three games together through the first nine weeks of the season in order to be included.

Don’t be shitty on social media or in the comments.

Each broadcaster will only be included once.

National radio, Spanish language, and digital broadcast crews will not be included.

Don’t be shitty on social media or in the comments.

Remember, you’re voting on the crew as a whole. If you like the play by play broadcaster but hate the analyst (or vice versa), grade accordingly.

Did I mention don’t be shitty on social media or in the comments?

Polls will be open through 8 PM Eastern/5 PM Pacific on Friday, November 13th, and the rankings will be released sometime during the day on Monday, November 16th.

The four networks are listed alphabetically, and the broadcast crews for each network are listed alphabetically by the last name of the play by play broadcaster. Happy voting!

CBS

Andrew Catalon and James Lofton

Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Greg Gumbel and Rich Gannon

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

ESPN

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick

Fox

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler and Chris Spielman

Chris Myers, Brock Huard, and Greg Jennings

Dick Stockton and Brady Quinn

NBC

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth