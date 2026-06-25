Image edited by Liam McGuire

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews former NBA player and longtime ESPN analyst Tim Legler.

They discuss a wide range of topics including the Knicks breaking their championship drought, Legler getting to call his first NBA Finals, the end of Game 4, the future of ESPN’s NBA booth, Mike Breen, NBA officials, Victor Wembanyama, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:15: Knicks-Spurs, best 5-game series ever?

-09:28: Legler getting to call his first NBA Finals on TV

-14:39: Pressure on a first-year broadcast booth calling the NBA Finals

-20:10: Can Legler, Jefferson and Breen stabilize ESPN’s NBA broadcast?

-22:46: Mike Breen calling Knicks playoff games

-29:38: Knicks 29-point comeback

-32:59: Broadcast approach after De’Aaron Fox layup attempt in Game 4

-38:25: Being critical of officials

-39:42: Victor Wembanyama

-44:43: Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to Miami

Thanks for listening.

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