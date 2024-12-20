On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews former Sportsnet NHL host and current host of The Sheet with Jeff Marek, Jeff Marek. Brandon and Jeff discuss a wide range of topics including his dismissal from Sportsnet, which cities are prime for an NHL expansion team, his thoughts on J.T. Miller’s reported mental health break from hockey, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :37: The Sheet with Jeff Marek
- 1:41: Missing the grind
- 3:21: Feeling of not covering hockey at first
- 4:47: Having a deal with The Nation Network
- 5:12: Being a “podcaster” in the 90s
- 7:00: Familiarity with the Internet in the 90s
- 12:22: Wanting to do radio?
- 13:30: Going from the promotions department to on-air
- 18:21: Going to Sportsnet
- 20:36: Looking back at Sportsnet tenure
- 21:34: Emotions of parting ways with Sportsnet
- 25:09: Jeff thinking about his future at Sportsnet?
- 26:01: Desire to talk about what happened?
- 26:38: Relationship with NHL
- 27:00: Relationship with Sportsnet
- 28:34: Response from fans about The Sheet
- 30:41: What should fans expect from The Sheet
- 32:07: Interest level in amateur and junior hockey
- 35:07: Growth potential of PWHL
- 37:15: Does the NHL do a good job at marketing its stars?
- 39:50: How was Wayne Gretzky able to break through in America?
- 42:50: J.T. Miller
- 45:16: Could more players request time off for mental health?
- 46:47: How did hockey fans react to Miller’s absence?
- 48:20: How would Don Cherry react to Miller’s absence?
- 49:32: Working with Cherry
- 50:20: Media partnerships in Canada
- 52:55: NHL expansion
