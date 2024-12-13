On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Mannix.
Brandon and Chris discuss a wide range of topics including Chris’ profile on Adrian Wojnarowski for Sports Illustrated, how SI is doing with Minute Media in charge, whether Jake Paul is good or bad for boxing, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :42: Response to Chris’ profile on Adrian Wojnarowski
- 2:11: Woj’s apartment
- 4:04: Learning about Woj
- 6:48: Woj’s willingness to do a profile
- 8:49: Surprise of Woj’s retirement at the time
- 10:07: How did Woj revolutionize what it meant to be a reporter?
- 11:29: Woj and social media
- 12:54: Origin of Chris and Woj’s friendship
- 14:23: Leaving Sports Illustrated to work with Woj at Yahoo
- 15:32: Working with Woj
- 18:17: Did Chris ever want to become an insider?
- 20:07: Did Woj try to recruit Chris to ESPN?
- 21:06: Working with Shams Charania
- 22:09: Will Shams be comfortable at ESPN?
- 23:56: Would Woj come back to media?
- 25:54: Working at Sports Illustrated under Minute Media’s control
- 27:44: Beginning of Minute Media running Sports Illustrated
- 29:25: Working for SI when Chris started
- 31:35: Jokingly wanting to replace Dan Patrick?
- 34:07: “Inside the NBA” and ESPN
- 37:41: Being a Celtics ball boy
- 40:06: Being friends with players
- 42:34: Being able to be a Celtics fan now Chris is a journalist?
- 43:50: How is Chris received by Celtics fans?
- 44:49: How is Bill Simmons received by Celtics fans?
- 46:03: Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight
- 49:06: Reaction to accusations that the fight was fixed
- 50:52: Was the fight good or bad for boxing?
- 52:24: Is Jake Paul good for boxing?
- 54:17: Does the NBA have a problem where many stars are in smaller markets?
- 57:27: Does the NBA internally acknowledge three-point shooting as a problem?
- 58:39: How is JJ Redick’s rookie season going as LA Lakers coach?
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.