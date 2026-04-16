Brandon Gaudin on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Atlanta Braves TV announcer Brandon Gaudin.

Gaudin discussed a wide range of topics on the podcast, including the inaugural season of BravesVision, replacing Chip Caray, succeeding Jim Nantz as the voice of Madden, NBC’s decision to use rotating analysts on Sunday Night Baseball, MLB’s looming lockout, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

-00:35: BravesVision

-07:09: Replacing Chip Caray with the Braves

-22:22: Sunday Night Baseball

-28:30: Replacing Jim Nantz on Madden

-38:30: Working with Chris Webber

-45:57: Jeff Francoeur and Ronald Acuna Jr.

-50:44: Looming MLB lockout

Thanks for listening.

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