Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Locked on Packers host and co-founder of The Leap, Peter Bukowski. Jessica and Peter discuss a wide range of topics including the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk trade reports, Jordan Love taking over the Packers offense, covering Aaron Rodgers, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:08: Welcome Peter to Short and to the Point
- 2:45: Takeaways from Packers joint practice against Ravens and Broncos
- 4:45: Packers fans handling preseason
- 7:15: Joint practices
- 9:37: Javon Bullard
- 14:44: Jordan Love
- 18:29: Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship
- 22:42: Covering Rodgers
- 28:33: Gambling in football
- 32:55: Brandon Aiyuk
