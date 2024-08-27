Peter Bukowski Peter Bukowski on Short and to the Point
Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Locked on Packers host and co-founder of The Leap, Peter Bukowski. Jessica and Peter discuss a wide range of topics including the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk trade reports, Jordan Love taking over the Packers offense, covering Aaron Rodgers, and more.

  • 2:08: Welcome Peter to Short and to the Point
  • 2:45: Takeaways from Packers joint practice against Ravens and Broncos
  • 4:45: Packers fans handling preseason
  • 7:15: Joint practices
  • 9:37: Javon Bullard
  • 14:44: Jordan Love
  • 18:29: Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship
  • 22:42: Covering Rodgers
  • 28:33: Gambling in football
  • 32:55: Brandon Aiyuk

