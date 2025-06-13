On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews NBA on NBC and Big Ten Saturday Night voice Noah Eagle. Brandon and Noah discuss a wide range of topics including how dad Ian Eagle is outside the broadcast booth, how the NBA on NBC will combine nostalgia with the current NBA product, being co-workers with Michael Jordan, working the Olympics with Dwyane Wade, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :45: Being young for original NBA on NBC run
- 2:33: Favorite sport growing up
- 3:39: Was NBA a possibility when Noah signed with NBC?
- 5:11: First NBA memory
- 8:56: Still able to be a Nets fan?
- 10:11: NBC leaning into nostalgia with NBA on NBC
- 13:28: Using AI for nostalgia reasons
- 16:54: What will Michael Jordan do on NBC?
- 18:13: NBC NBA announcer teams
- 19:41: Nets fans feelings about Marv Albert
- 21:49: Watching games when not broadcasting
- 23:59: Having a famous last name in broadcasting
- 27:01: Deciding to be a broadcaster
- 29:11: Building a big enough resume to overcome nepotism claims
- 31:09: Reading social media comments
- 32:51: Getting the Clippers job right out of college
- 36:09: Ian Eagle’s NBA plans?
- 36:49: Does Ian come to Noah for advice?
- 38:34: What is Ian good at other than broadcasting?
- 40:04: Who has the more refined palette?
- 41:09: Biggest game Noah called so far?
- 44:00: Working with Dwyane Wade
- 47:55: Wade to Prime Video
- 48:53: Calling an NFL playoff game
- 50:49: Calling college football
- 54:27: A call Noah would like to do over
- 55:53: Favorite call
