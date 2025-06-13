Noah Eagle Noah Eagle on the Awful Announcing Podcast
By Phillip Bupp

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews NBA on NBC and Big Ten Saturday Night voice Noah Eagle. Brandon and Noah discuss a wide range of topics including how dad Ian Eagle is outside the broadcast booth, how the NBA on NBC will combine nostalgia with the current NBA product, being co-workers with Michael Jordan, working the Olympics with Dwyane Wade, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :45: Being young for original NBA on NBC run
  • 2:33: Favorite sport growing up
  • 3:39: Was NBA a possibility when Noah signed with NBC?
  • 5:11: First NBA memory
  • 8:56: Still able to be a Nets fan?
  • 10:11: NBC leaning into nostalgia with NBA on NBC
  • 13:28: Using AI for nostalgia reasons
  • 16:54: What will Michael Jordan do on NBC?
  • 18:13: NBC NBA announcer teams
  • 19:41: Nets fans feelings about Marv Albert
  • 21:49: Watching games when not broadcasting
  • 23:59: Having a famous last name in broadcasting
  • 27:01: Deciding to be a broadcaster
  • 29:11: Building a big enough resume to overcome nepotism claims
  • 31:09: Reading social media comments
  • 32:51: Getting the Clippers job right out of college
  • 36:09: Ian Eagle’s NBA plans?
  • 36:49: Does Ian come to Noah for advice?
  • 38:34: What is Ian good at other than broadcasting?
  • 40:04: Who has the more refined palette?
  • 41:09: Biggest game Noah called so far?
  • 44:00: Working with Dwyane Wade
  • 47:55: Wade to Prime Video
  • 48:53: Calling an NFL playoff game
  • 50:49: Calling college football
  • 54:27: A call Noah would like to do over
  • 55:53: Favorite call

