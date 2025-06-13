Noah Eagle on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews NBA on NBC and Big Ten Saturday Night voice Noah Eagle. Brandon and Noah discuss a wide range of topics including how dad Ian Eagle is outside the broadcast booth, how the NBA on NBC will combine nostalgia with the current NBA product, being co-workers with Michael Jordan, working the Olympics with Dwyane Wade, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

:45: Being young for original NBA on NBC run

2:33: Favorite sport growing up

3:39: Was NBA a possibility when Noah signed with NBC?

5:11: First NBA memory

8:56: Still able to be a Nets fan?

10:11: NBC leaning into nostalgia with NBA on NBC

13:28: Using AI for nostalgia reasons

16:54: What will Michael Jordan do on NBC?

18:13: NBC NBA announcer teams

19:41: Nets fans feelings about Marv Albert

21:49: Watching games when not broadcasting

23:59: Having a famous last name in broadcasting

27:01: Deciding to be a broadcaster

29:11: Building a big enough resume to overcome nepotism claims

31:09: Reading social media comments

32:51: Getting the Clippers job right out of college

36:09: Ian Eagle’s NBA plans?

36:49: Does Ian come to Noah for advice?

38:34: What is Ian good at other than broadcasting?

40:04: Who has the more refined palette?

41:09: Biggest game Noah called so far?

44:00: Working with Dwyane Wade

47:55: Wade to Prime Video

48:53: Calling an NFL playoff game

50:49: Calling college football

54:27: A call Noah would like to do over

55:53: Favorite call

