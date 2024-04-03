Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews WWE Superstar and member of the Street Profits Montez Ford. Jessica and Montez, who is on the show thanks to Snickers, discuss a wide range of topics including getting payback toward The Final Testament, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson inspiring Montez when he was a kid, being married to Bianca Belair and filming a reality show together, and more.
NOTE: We recorded with Montez Monday morning, just before his WrestleMania match was announced.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 1:58: Welcome Montez to Short and to the Point
- 2:01: Montez’s attire
- 2:57: Snickers
- 4:28: Where does Montez’s confidence come from?
- 7:47: WrestleMania vibe backstage
- 9:19: Losing opportunity to be in WrestleMania Tag Title match
- 11:10: What do the Street Profits need to do in order to be at next year’s WrestleMania and competing for the Tag Titles?
- 12:15: Setting the tone
- 13:33: Athletic background helping in ring
- 16:05: Desire to constantly improve
- 18:33: Being open and authentic/discussing weaknesses
- 22:04: The Rock inspiring Montez when he was a kid and paying it forward today
- 24:51: A revamp of 90s WWE happening?
- 26:13: Bianca Belair/maintaining a marriage while wrestling and doing a reality show
- 28:55: Being open about personal life
- 30:34: Women who make the first move more likely leading to marriage
