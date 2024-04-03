Montez Ford on Short and to the Point

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews WWE Superstar and member of the Street Profits Montez Ford. Jessica and Montez, who is on the show thanks to Snickers, discuss a wide range of topics including getting payback toward The Final Testament, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson inspiring Montez when he was a kid, being married to Bianca Belair and filming a reality show together, and more.

NOTE: We recorded with Montez Monday morning, just before his WrestleMania match was announced.

Here’s the full breakdown.

1:58: Welcome Montez to Short and to the Point

2:01: Montez’s attire

2:57: Snickers

4:28: Where does Montez’s confidence come from?

7:47: WrestleMania vibe backstage

9:19: Losing opportunity to be in WrestleMania Tag Title match

11:10: What do the Street Profits need to do in order to be at next year’s WrestleMania and competing for the Tag Titles?

12:15: Setting the tone

13:33: Athletic background helping in ring

16:05: Desire to constantly improve

18:33: Being open and authentic/discussing weaknesses

22:04: The Rock inspiring Montez when he was a kid and paying it forward today

24:51: A revamp of 90s WWE happening?

26:13: Bianca Belair/maintaining a marriage while wrestling and doing a reality show

28:55: Being open about personal life

30:34: Women who make the first move more likely leading to marriage

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.