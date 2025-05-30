On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN’s “Get Up!” and “Sunday NFL Countdown” host Mike Greenberg. Brandon and Mike discuss a wide range of topics including covering Michael Jordan in the early 90s, how “Inside the NBA” will do on ESPN, ESPN’s strategy in covering Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft, and more..
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :48: Growing up a Knicks fan
- 2:10: Greeny still a Knicks fan?
- 4:33: Becoming Bulls beat writer in the 90s
- 7:27: Michael Jordan with the local media
- 10:25: Goals out of college
- 12:11: Favorite interaction with Jordan
- 19:03: Why does Greeny think Jordan retired from basketball?
- 23:19: Jordan to NBC
- 24:53: Inside the NBA to ESPN
- 26:03: Feelings about Inside the NBA coming to ESPN if Greeny was still hosting NBA Countdown?
- 27:33: Trying to get Charles Barkley on Get Up!
- 29:53: Having a role with the NFL on ESPN
- 32:33: Preparing for the NFL Draft
- 35:50: Shedeur Sanders talk
- 39:10: End of Mike & Mike
- 42:02: Relationship with Mike Golic then and now
- 42:48: Chemistry with Golic if show came back today?
- 44:45: Chemistry with Jalen Rose and Michelle Beadle in start of Get Up!
- 47:08: Pitch for Get Up!
- 48:16: Get Up! evolution
- 50:18: Pressure to do hot takes?
- 52:56: Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show
- 54:22: McAfee on ESPN
- 55:51: Missing radio?
- 57:16: Guest hosting with Kelly Ripa after Regis Philbin’s retirement
- 59:01: Just For Men commercials
