Mike Greenberg on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN’s “Get Up!” and “Sunday NFL Countdown” host Mike Greenberg. Brandon and Mike discuss a wide range of topics including covering Michael Jordan in the early 90s, how “Inside the NBA” will do on ESPN, ESPN’s strategy in covering Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft, and more..

Here’s the full breakdown:

:48: Growing up a Knicks fan

2:10: Greeny still a Knicks fan?

4:33: Becoming Bulls beat writer in the 90s

7:27: Michael Jordan with the local media

10:25: Goals out of college

12:11: Favorite interaction with Jordan

19:03: Why does Greeny think Jordan retired from basketball?

23:19: Jordan to NBC

24:53: Inside the NBA to ESPN

26:03: Feelings about Inside the NBA coming to ESPN if Greeny was still hosting NBA Countdown?

27:33: Trying to get Charles Barkley on Get Up!

29:53: Having a role with the NFL on ESPN

32:33: Preparing for the NFL Draft

35:50: Shedeur Sanders talk

39:10: End of Mike & Mike

42:02: Relationship with Mike Golic then and now

42:48: Chemistry with Golic if show came back today?

44:45: Chemistry with Jalen Rose and Michelle Beadle in start of Get Up!

47:08: Pitch for Get Up!

48:16: Get Up! evolution

50:18: Pressure to do hot takes?

52:56: Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show

54:22: McAfee on ESPN

55:51: Missing radio?

57:16: Guest hosting with Kelly Ripa after Regis Philbin’s retirement

59:01: Just For Men commercials

