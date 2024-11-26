Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews co-host of Unsportsmanlike, Michelle Smallmon. Jessica and Michelle discuss a wide range of topics including hosting Unsportsmanlike and needing to cover a black eye with makeup before the first show, being from St. Louis and being a Cardinals fan, the continued futility of the New York Jets, and more.
- 2:12: Welcome Michelle to Short and to the Point
- 2:19: Being a Cardinals fan in St. Louis
- 3:45: Not wanting to lose to the Cubs
- 4:50: Passion of callers on radio postgame shows
- 6:46: No longer being a Rams fan after their move to LA
- 13:17: Being able to express more in radio
- 14:18: Being a Green Bay Packers fan
- 18:06: Evolution of sports radio
- 20:50: Working four hours a day on radio
- 23:03: Format of Unsportsmanlike
- 25:21: Producing and prepping process
- 29:31: Listeners starting their day with Unsportsmanlike
- 31:15: Developing chemistry
- 34:14: New York Jets
- 36:50: Ray Lewis
- 39:40: Maintaining a social life while working in sports
- 45:30: Covering a black eye with makeup
