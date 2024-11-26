Michelle Smallmon Michelle Smallmon on Short and to the Point
Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews co-host of Unsportsmanlike, Michelle Smallmon. Jessica and Michelle discuss a wide range of topics including hosting Unsportsmanlike and needing to cover a black eye with makeup before the first show, being from St. Louis and being a Cardinals fan, the continued futility of the New York Jets, and more.

  • 2:12: Welcome Michelle to Short and to the Point
  • 2:19: Being a Cardinals fan in St. Louis
  • 3:45: Not wanting to lose to the Cubs
  • 4:50: Passion of callers on radio postgame shows
  • 6:46: No longer being a Rams fan after their move to LA
  • 13:17: Being able to express more in radio
  • 14:18: Being a Green Bay Packers fan
  • 18:06: Evolution of sports radio
  • 20:50: Working four hours a day on radio
  • 23:03: Format of Unsportsmanlike
  • 25:21: Producing and prepping process
  • 29:31: Listeners starting their day with Unsportsmanlike
  • 31:15: Developing chemistry
  • 34:14: New York Jets
  • 36:50: Ray Lewis
  • 39:40: Maintaining a social life while working in sports
  • 45:30: Covering a black eye with makeup

