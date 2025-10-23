On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves and NBA/WNBA play-by-play for Prime Video and NBC, Michael Grady.
Brandon and Michael discuss a wide range of topics including Alex Rodriguez owning the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards and the “Face of the League” talk, being able to call nationally televised games for two companies, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:05: Staying busy in the NBA
- 3:57: Minnesota Timberwolves
- 9:55: Early work
- 17:14: Brooklyn Nets
- 28:39: NBA on NBC/NBA on Prime Video
- 46:46: WNBA on Prime and NBC/Peacock
- 58:00: Anthony Edwards “Face of the NBA”
Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.
About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp