Michael Grady on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves and NBA/WNBA play-by-play for Prime Video and NBC, Michael Grady.

Brandon and Michael discuss a wide range of topics including Alex Rodriguez owning the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards and the “Face of the League” talk, being able to call nationally televised games for two companies, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:05: Staying busy in the NBA

3:57: Minnesota Timberwolves

9:55: Early work

17:14: Brooklyn Nets

28:39: NBA on NBC/NBA on Prime Video

46:46: WNBA on Prime and NBC/Peacock

58:00: Anthony Edwards “Face of the NBA”

