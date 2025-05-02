On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller. Brandon and Matt discuss a wide range of topics, including Shedeur Sanders’ drop in the NFL Draft, the lack of attention paid to Cam Ward and how Ward can use that to his advantage, Mel Kiper Jr.’s advice to Matt, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :37: Post-draft routine
- 1:49: Green Bay as an NFL Draft host city
- 3:08: Covering the NFL Draft
- 3:41: Football background pre-Bleacher Report
- 5:55: Getting to ESPN
- 8:07: Pressure going from Bleacher Report to ESPN
- 9:44: Noticing an increase in attention at ESPN?
- 10:45: Handing in final mock draft
- 11:21: Changing up mock draft late in the process
- 13:12: Talking to every team before the NFL Draft
- 13:55: What’s a good hit rate for a mock draft first round?
- 15:00: Do player ratings impact mock drafts and vice versa?
- 15:53: Getting mock drafts wrong
- 17:13: Ranking Shedeur Sanders
- 18:19: Estimating Sanders
- 21:46: Would having an agent have helped Sanders?
- 23:27: Getting backlash from agents?
- 24:11: Do coaches and scouts value games enough?
- 25:38: Owners stepping in and taking Sanders off the draft board?
- 26:26: Did owners want Sanders to go undrafted?
- 27:10: Did Donald Trump’s post impact Sanders getting drafted?
- 27:47: Did Shedeur’s slide mean no NFL team wants Deion to be a head coach?
- 29:00: Shedeur Sanders talk on Saturday
- 32:08: Lack of attention on Cam Ward
- 34:02: Can being under the radar be good for Ward?
- 34:58: Five years from now, will a team have their franchise QB?
- 35:43: Biggest winner of NFL Draft
- 36:23: Biggest loser of NFL Draft
- 37:03: Where would Travis Hunter be drafted if he played one position?
- 37:47: Jaguars trade for Hunter
- 38:29: Favorite story from the NFL Draft
- 39:24: Being comfortable on TV
- 41:58: Mel Kiper’s successor?
- 43:40: Best advice Kiper gave to Matt?
- 45:30: The most interesting thing Matt learned about Kiper?
