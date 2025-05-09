Mark Immelman Mark Immelman on the Awful Announcing Podcast
CBSGolfOriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews CBS Sports golf reporter Mark Immelman. Brandon and Mark discuss a wide range of topics, including brother Trevor’s 2008 Masters win, Tiger Woods’ future, the upcoming PGA Championship, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 1:17: Which is harder? Playing golf or analyzing golf on TV?
  • 2:14: Pointing out how difficult golf is on TV
  • 3:28: Which is more fun?
  • 4:28: Truist Championship at a different course due to PGA Championship
  • 5:48: PGA Championship being played in May
  • 6:48: Differences in broadcasting a major compared to a regular tournament
  • 9:00: Balancing excitement and adrenaline
  • 10:06: Jim Nantz’s versatility
  • 11:34: Working with Nantz
  • 13:01: Joining CBS
  • 15:21: Did Trevor Immelman envision being a broadcaster?
  • 16:46: Advice for Trevor when replacing Nick Faldo
  • 18:00: Differences between Mark and Trevor
  • 19:20: PGA Championship role
  • 19:58: 2008 Masters
  • 20:58: Seeing Trevor win Masters and hold off Tiger Woods
  • 22:16: Most exciting tournament as a broadcaster?
  • 24:30: Verne Lundquist not at Masters
  • 27:22: Mindset as a course reporter
  • 28:34: Exclusivity of covering the Masters
  • 29:53: Are the bird sounds real?
  • 31:02: TGL
  • 32:58: TGL elements that the PGA should implement?
  • 36:26: Tiger Woods comeback?
  • 37:36: Tiger taking on an ambassador role
  • 38:36: The “Face of Golf”
  • 39:57: Golfers and media
  • 43:10: Future of golf
  • 44:42: PGA and LIV rivalries
  • 45:37: The big story at the PGA Championship

