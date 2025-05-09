On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews CBS Sports golf reporter Mark Immelman. Brandon and Mark discuss a wide range of topics, including brother Trevor’s 2008 Masters win, Tiger Woods’ future, the upcoming PGA Championship, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 1:17: Which is harder? Playing golf or analyzing golf on TV?
- 2:14: Pointing out how difficult golf is on TV
- 3:28: Which is more fun?
- 4:28: Truist Championship at a different course due to PGA Championship
- 5:48: PGA Championship being played in May
- 6:48: Differences in broadcasting a major compared to a regular tournament
- 9:00: Balancing excitement and adrenaline
- 10:06: Jim Nantz’s versatility
- 11:34: Working with Nantz
- 13:01: Joining CBS
- 15:21: Did Trevor Immelman envision being a broadcaster?
- 16:46: Advice for Trevor when replacing Nick Faldo
- 18:00: Differences between Mark and Trevor
- 19:20: PGA Championship role
- 19:58: 2008 Masters
- 20:58: Seeing Trevor win Masters and hold off Tiger Woods
- 22:16: Most exciting tournament as a broadcaster?
- 24:30: Verne Lundquist not at Masters
- 27:22: Mindset as a course reporter
- 28:34: Exclusivity of covering the Masters
- 29:53: Are the bird sounds real?
- 31:02: TGL
- 32:58: TGL elements that the PGA should implement?
- 36:26: Tiger Woods comeback?
- 37:36: Tiger taking on an ambassador role
- 38:36: The “Face of Golf”
- 39:57: Golfers and media
- 43:10: Future of golf
- 44:42: PGA and LIV rivalries
- 45:37: The big story at the PGA Championship
