Marcas Grant Marcas Grant on Short and to the Point
NFLOriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp on

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Marcas Grant from NFL Network. Jessica and Marcas discuss a wide range of topics including becoming a fantasy football analyst, calling too many players the GOAT, the increased value of the tight end position in fantasy, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 1:57: Welcome Marcas Grant to Short and to the Point
  • 2:15: How do people respond when Marcas says he works in fantasy football?
  • 3:52: How Marcas got into fantasy football as a career
  • 6:16: Copy editing/radio background
  • 7:53: Industry embracing people being versatile -10:01: Evolution of fantasy football
  • 13:52: Analyzing players in a fantasy context
  • 16:34: Former players turned media members finding the balance in analyzing game film and analytics
  • 19:26: Dropping the “GOAT” term too quickly
  • 21:47: Football players competing in different eras
  • 24:24: Players extending their careers in modern era
  • 26:29: Separating the person from the analysis
  • 29:45: Tight end position value in fantasy
  • 32:39: “No matter what” player for Week 10

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing, highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp