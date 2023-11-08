Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Marcas Grant from NFL Network. Jessica and Marcas discuss a wide range of topics including becoming a fantasy football analyst, calling too many players the GOAT, the increased value of the tight end position in fantasy, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 1:57: Welcome Marcas Grant to Short and to the Point
- 2:15: How do people respond when Marcas says he works in fantasy football?
- 3:52: How Marcas got into fantasy football as a career
- 6:16: Copy editing/radio background
- 7:53: Industry embracing people being versatile -10:01: Evolution of fantasy football
- 13:52: Analyzing players in a fantasy context
- 16:34: Former players turned media members finding the balance in analyzing game film and analytics
- 19:26: Dropping the “GOAT” term too quickly
- 21:47: Football players competing in different eras
- 24:24: Players extending their careers in modern era
- 26:29: Separating the person from the analysis
- 29:45: Tight end position value in fantasy
- 32:39: “No matter what” player for Week 10
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.