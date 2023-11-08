Marcas Grant on Short and to the Point

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Marcas Grant from NFL Network. Jessica and Marcas discuss a wide range of topics including becoming a fantasy football analyst, calling too many players the GOAT, the increased value of the tight end position in fantasy, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

1:57: Welcome Marcas Grant to Short and to the Point

2:15: How do people respond when Marcas says he works in fantasy football?

3:52: How Marcas got into fantasy football as a career

6:16: Copy editing/radio background

7:53: Industry embracing people being versatile -10:01: Evolution of fantasy football

13:52: Analyzing players in a fantasy context

16:34: Former players turned media members finding the balance in analyzing game film and analytics

19:26: Dropping the “GOAT” term too quickly

21:47: Football players competing in different eras

24:24: Players extending their careers in modern era

26:29: Separating the person from the analysis

29:45: Tight end position value in fantasy

32:39: “No matter what” player for Week 10

