Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews women’s sports expert Lyndsey D’Arcangelo. Jessica and Lyndsey discuss a wide range of topics including men in media learning to talk about women’s sports, Diana Taurasi’s praise of Caitlin Clark, the growth of the WNBA and women’s sports, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 1:15: Welcome Lyndsey to Short and to the Point
- 1:56: Gain in popularity and consumption in women’s sports
- 4:07: Specific moment that drove popularity in women’s sports?
- 5:54: Women athletes having the added responsibility to grow the sport that the men may not have
- 8:17: Describing Caitlin Clark, and what she’s done, to the casual sports fan
- 11:06: Comparisons
- 14:01: Diana Taurasi on Caitlin Clark
- 17:23: How long was this Taurasi/Clark narrative brewing?
- 19:56: Media ignoring Clark’s teammates?
- 22:35: Lack of quality content in media for women’s sports
- 30:27: Men learning to talk about the WNBA
- 36:12: Instances of women’s sports getting more respect
- 38:47: Pop culture embracing the WNBA
- 41:45: Pursuing covering women’s sports
