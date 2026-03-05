On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews former SportsCenter anchor and co-host of the We Need a Fourth podcast, Kenny Mayne.
Brandon and Kenny discuss a wide range of topics including his ban from Augusta National, trying out for the Seattle Seahawks, working at ESPN and replacing Keith Olbermann at SportsCenter, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 1:58: Augusta “ban”/We Need a Fourth podcast
- 11:33: Mayne Street
- 18:38: Being a garbageman/early media career
- 25:36: NFL tryout
- 33:00: Working at ESPN
- 59:06: Stand-up comedy/Arch Manning
