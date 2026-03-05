Kenny Mayne on the Awful Announcing Podcast.

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews former SportsCenter anchor and co-host of the We Need a Fourth podcast, Kenny Mayne.

Brandon and Kenny discuss a wide range of topics including his ban from Augusta National, trying out for the Seattle Seahawks, working at ESPN and replacing Keith Olbermann at SportsCenter, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

1:58: Augusta “ban”/We Need a Fourth podcast

11:33: Mayne Street

18:38: Being a garbageman/early media career

25:36: NFL tryout

33:00: Working at ESPN

59:06: Stand-up comedy/Arch Manning

Thanks for listening.

If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.