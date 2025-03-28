Ken Rosenthal Ken Rosenthal on the Awful Announcing Podcast
On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox Sports MLB field reporter/The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. With Opening Day upon us, Brandon and Ken discuss a wide range of topics including not liking the idea of the golden at-bat rule, not being retained at MLB Network and Ken’s relationship with Rob Manfred, Shohei Ohtani being a star, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :43: Excitement for Opening Day
  • 1:17: First full-time season
  • 2:11: What Ken likes about covering baseball today
  • 3:17: Favorite rule change while covering baseball
  • 4:01: Golden at-bat rule
  • 6:02: Going from local to national
  • 8:59: Being comfortable on TV?
  • 10:00: Bowtie origins
  • 12:08: Interviewing someone in dugout during game
  • 13:21: Fan feedback from in-game interviews
  • 15:06: Does MLB do a good job promoting their stars?
  • 16:34: Does Shohei Ohtani embrace being the “Face of MLB?”
  • 18:22: Do the Dodgers want Ohtani to be more available to the media?
  • 18:50: Working with Joe Buck
  • 20:52: Importance of an MLB and ESPN relationship
  • 21:48: Working at MLB Network
  • 23:12: Fear that criticism about MLB or Rob Manfred would cost Ken his MLB Network job?
  • 24:13: Relationship with Rob Manfred
  • 24:52: Work on Astros cheating scandal
  • 26:06: Not realizing how big story would be at first
  • 27:01: Anyone tried to get story quashed?
  • 27:47: Story that had biggest impact to Ken’s career?
  • 28:46: Odds there will be a lockout in 2026?
  • 30:15: Is MLB headed for realignment?
  • 31:34: Potential 2025 MLB storyline that Ken is most excited for

