Keith McPherson on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews part-time WFAN evening host and content creator, Keith McPherson.

Brandon and Keith discuss a wide range of topics including stepping down from full-time at WFAN, Aaron Judge’s comments that the World Baseball Classic is bigger than the World Series, Keith’s infamous interview with Jon Heyman, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:06: Leaving full-time at WFAN

20:11: Away from WFAN

25:14: Working nights

34:17: Breaking out from the crowd

41:29: Baseball

Thanks for listening.

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