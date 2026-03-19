Keith McPherson Keith McPherson on the Awful Announcing Podcast
By Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews part-time WFAN evening host and content creator, Keith McPherson.

Brandon and Keith discuss a wide range of topics including stepping down from full-time at WFAN, Aaron Judge’s comments that the World Baseball Classic is bigger than the World Series, Keith’s infamous interview with Jon Heyman, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 2:06: Leaving full-time at WFAN
  • 20:11: Away from WFAN
  • 25:14: Working nights
  • 34:17: Breaking out from the crowd
  • 41:29: Baseball

Thanks for listening.

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About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp