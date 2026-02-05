Kaylee Hartung on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Prime Video and NBC NFL sideline reporter and Today correspondent Kaylee Hartung.

Kaylee is working the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics for NBC, so Brandon and Kaylee discuss a wide range of topics including working the Super Bowl as a sideline reporter for the first time, covering the Winter Olympics in Italy, the importance of sideline reporting, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:18: Working first Super Bowl for NBC

18:37: Working for Prime Video

32:27: Covering Seattle Seahawks/Super Bowl postgame

48:42: Kaylee’s media origin story

57:48: Working Winter Olympics

