On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Host Brandon Contes interviews NFL insider, host of The Schultz Report, and co-host of Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?, Jordan Schultz.
Brandon and Jordan discuss a wide range of topics including the craziness of the NFL trade deadline, Pablo Torre’s take on insiders, working with Draymond Green, and being friends with Max Kellerman. Jordan broke news during recording that Asante Samuel Jr. was visiting the Carolina Panthers, as well as the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. That resulted in some breaks during recording, but it’s an interesting look at how an NFL insider gets and reports their info.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:18: NFL trade deadline/Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades
- 15:58: Breaking Asante Samuel Jr. news
- 19:41: Missing out on Josh McDaniels story
- 23:42: Being an insider
- 29:30: Breaking more Asante Samuel Jr. news/breaking down process
- 34:12: Dealing with being in the Schultz family
- 40:52: Pablo Torre’s take on insiders
- 51:53: Draymond Green
- 59:12: Max Kellerman
About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp