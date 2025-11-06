Jordan Schultz on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Host Brandon Contes interviews NFL insider, host of The Schultz Report, and co-host of Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?, Jordan Schultz.

Brandon and Jordan discuss a wide range of topics including the craziness of the NFL trade deadline, Pablo Torre’s take on insiders, working with Draymond Green, and being friends with Max Kellerman. Jordan broke news during recording that Asante Samuel Jr. was visiting the Carolina Panthers, as well as the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. That resulted in some breaks during recording, but it’s an interesting look at how an NFL insider gets and reports their info.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:18: NFL trade deadline/Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades

15:58: Breaking Asante Samuel Jr. news

19:41: Missing out on Josh McDaniels story

23:42: Being an insider

29:30: Breaking more Asante Samuel Jr. news/breaking down process

34:12: Dealing with being in the Schultz family

40:52: Pablo Torre’s take on insiders

51:53: Draymond Green

59:12: Max Kellerman

