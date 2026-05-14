Image edited by Liam McGuire

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon Contes interviews longtime Miami sports media personality Jonathan Zaslow.

Zaslow discussed a wide range of topics, including his start in radio at 790 The Ticket, joining The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Le Batard’s current relationship with Stugotz, the Miami Heat, working with Joy Taylor, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

– 04:30: Being hired by Stugotz at 790 The Ticket

– 15:55: Covering the LeBron James era in Miami

– 21:37: The end of 790 The Ticket

-30:45: Dan Le Batard Show’s reach vs ESPN Radio

-32:37: Getting a role on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

-35:35: Is Zaslow Stugotz’s replacement?

-41:22: Relationship between Le Batard and Stugotz

-48:35: Working with Joy Taylor

Thanks for listening!

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