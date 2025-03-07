On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. As March Madness approaches, Brandon and Jon discuss a wide range of topics including how the First Four could be tweaked, Doug Gottlieb being a good friend, Cooper Flagg living up to the hype, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :46: Getting through March without coffee
- 3:18: Best Italian restaurants in every college basketball town?
- 4:28: Catchphrases
- 12:00: Improving work-life balance
- 14:35: Growing up a college basketball fan
- 15:55: Breaking into radio
- 20:59: Eventual career goal?
- 24:13: Gaining respect of college basketball coaches
- 25:42: Interviewing coaches
- 27:52: Role Jon enjoys most?
- 30:00: Growing confidence in giving opinions
- 31:06: Breaking news story Jon had that most helped his career
- 32:55: Getting scooped
- 33:56: Strangest place Jon broke a story?
- 36:08: Attending a wedding in March?
- 37:40: Posting college basketball news during big political events
- 38:53: What does Jon do in May?
- 40:11: Finding out when NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID
- 41:31: Doug Gottlieb being a head coach
- 41:59: Will Gottlieb get a second season at Green Bay?
- 45:00: Has John Calipari been hurt by NIL?
- 46:54: NIL not ruining college basketball
- 48:02: Cooper Flagg living up to the hype
- 48:43: How far can St. John’s go?
- 50:22: Will Rick Pitino retire at St. John’s?
- 51:04: What’s a better Final Four? All No. 1 seeds or all low seeds?
- 51:58: Right number of teams in the NCAA Tournament?
- 52:58: What determines the quality of an Italian restaurant?
