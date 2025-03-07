Jon Rothstein Jon Rothstein on the Awful Announcing Podcast
On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. As March Madness approaches, Brandon and Jon discuss a wide range of topics including how the First Four could be tweaked, Doug Gottlieb being a good friend, Cooper Flagg living up to the hype, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :46: Getting through March without coffee
  • 3:18: Best Italian restaurants in every college basketball town?
  • 4:28: Catchphrases
  • 12:00: Improving work-life balance
  • 14:35: Growing up a college basketball fan
  • 15:55: Breaking into radio
  • 20:59: Eventual career goal?
  • 24:13: Gaining respect of college basketball coaches
  • 25:42: Interviewing coaches
  • 27:52: Role Jon enjoys most?
  • 30:00: Growing confidence in giving opinions
  • 31:06: Breaking news story Jon had that most helped his career
  • 32:55: Getting scooped
  • 33:56: Strangest place Jon broke a story?
  • 36:08: Attending a wedding in March?
  • 37:40: Posting college basketball news during big political events
  • 38:53: What does Jon do in May?
  • 40:11: Finding out when NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID
  • 41:31: Doug Gottlieb being a head coach
  • 41:59: Will Gottlieb get a second season at Green Bay?
  • 45:00: Has John Calipari been hurt by NIL?
  • 46:54: NIL not ruining college basketball
  • 48:02: Cooper Flagg living up to the hype
  • 48:43: How far can St. John’s go?
  • 50:22: Will Rick Pitino retire at St. John’s?
  • 51:04: What’s a better Final Four? All No. 1 seeds or all low seeds?
  • 51:58: Right number of teams in the NCAA Tournament?
  • 52:58: What determines the quality of an Italian restaurant?

About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point.

