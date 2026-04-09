John Jastremski on the Awful Announcing Podcast | Photo: The Ringer

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews former WFAN and The Ringer host and current host of the New York, New York podcast, John Jastremski.

Brandon and John discuss a wide range of topics including not being renewed by Spotify and working for Bill Simmons, how close he came to being Mike Francesa’s co-host, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s renaissance, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:15: Spotify/The Ringer

15:19: Working with Bill Simmons

19:23: WFAN

44:53: WFAN’s prominence and sports talk radio vs. podcasting

58:01: Syracuse, Malik Willis/Miami Dolphins

Thanks for listening.

If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.