On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews former WFAN and The Ringer host and current host of the New York, New York podcast, John Jastremski.
Brandon and John discuss a wide range of topics including not being renewed by Spotify and working for Bill Simmons, how close he came to being Mike Francesa’s co-host, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s renaissance, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:15: Spotify/The Ringer
- 15:19: Working with Bill Simmons
- 19:23: WFAN
- 44:53: WFAN’s prominence and sports talk radio vs. podcasting
- 58:01: Syracuse, Malik Willis/Miami Dolphins
Thanks for listening.
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About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp