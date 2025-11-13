Host Brandon Contes interviews Fox NFL and MLB broadcaster Joe Davis. Brandon and Joe review one of the best World Series ever, discussing Joe’s favorite calls from the World Series and calls he wished he could redo. We also talk about accusations of bias because Joe also calls games for the LA Dodgers, Kevin Burkhardt’s overnight trip from hosting the World Series to calling the NFL, how Joe would feel of President Donald Trump was in his broadcast booth for a game, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:13: 2025 World Series
- 17:26: Blue Jays broadcast/Dodgers bias
- 22:14: Shohei Ohtani
- 24:24: Redoing World Series calls/Joe Buck/Kevin Burkhardt
- 30:19: Donald Trump
