Jerry Ferrara Jerry Ferrara on the Awful Announcing Podcast
On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Jerry Ferrara, co-host of the Throwbacks podcast and the man who played Turtle in Entourage. Brandon and Jerry discuss a wide range of topics, including how the New York Knicks might fare this season, how Jerry and Matt Leinart got to hosting a podcast, Jerry’s willingness to reboot Entourage, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :43: What makes Jerry more nervous? Opening night of a movie premiere or Knicks-Pacers Game 7?
  • 1:52: First Knicks memory
  • 3:27: Expectations for this Knicks team
  • 10:51: What should the Giants do at quarterback?
  • 12:18: What should the Jets do at quarterback?
  • 14:24: Working with Matt Leinart
  • 17:07: Is chemistry instant or can it develop?
  • 18:16: Evolution of podcasting
  • 21:09: Format of Throwbacks
  • 22:10: WFAN
  • 23:25: Working with Evan Roberts
  • 24:40: How close did Jerry get to working at WFAN full-time?
  • 25:57: Was Jerry serious about taking the job?
  • 28:06: Giving up acting for WFAN?
  • 30:05: Chris Russo on First Take
  • 30:35: Jerry on First Take
  • 32:40: Sitting next to Aaron Rodgers in Celebrity Row at Knicks game
  • 33:50: How does Celebrity Row work?
  • 35:45: Being bumped off of Celebrity Row?
  • 36:36: Filming Entourage courtside
  • 38:22: Why did Entourage resonate with athletes?
  • 39:49: Getting into acting
  • 41:30: How Turtle developed on Entourage
  • 42:52: Weight loss
  • 47:02: Having a say in the Turtle character?
  • 47:56: Entourage cast remaining close
  • 48:50: Entourage reboot?
  • 51:11: Which actor or athlete cameo was most fun to work with?
  • 52:49: Star that was disappointing to work with?
  • 54:02: What’s most important when selecting an acting role?
  • 56:36: What role would Jerry most want to play?

