On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Jerry Ferrara, co-host of the Throwbacks podcast and the man who played Turtle in Entourage. Brandon and Jerry discuss a wide range of topics, including how the New York Knicks might fare this season, how Jerry and Matt Leinart got to hosting a podcast, Jerry’s willingness to reboot Entourage, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :43: What makes Jerry more nervous? Opening night of a movie premiere or Knicks-Pacers Game 7?
- 1:52: First Knicks memory
- 3:27: Expectations for this Knicks team
- 10:51: What should the Giants do at quarterback?
- 12:18: What should the Jets do at quarterback?
- 14:24: Working with Matt Leinart
- 17:07: Is chemistry instant or can it develop?
- 18:16: Evolution of podcasting
- 21:09: Format of Throwbacks
- 22:10: WFAN
- 23:25: Working with Evan Roberts
- 24:40: How close did Jerry get to working at WFAN full-time?
- 25:57: Was Jerry serious about taking the job?
- 28:06: Giving up acting for WFAN?
- 30:05: Chris Russo on First Take
- 30:35: Jerry on First Take
- 32:40: Sitting next to Aaron Rodgers in Celebrity Row at Knicks game
- 33:50: How does Celebrity Row work?
- 35:45: Being bumped off of Celebrity Row?
- 36:36: Filming Entourage courtside
- 38:22: Why did Entourage resonate with athletes?
- 39:49: Getting into acting
- 41:30: How Turtle developed on Entourage
- 42:52: Weight loss
- 47:02: Having a say in the Turtle character?
- 47:56: Entourage cast remaining close
- 48:50: Entourage reboot?
- 51:11: Which actor or athlete cameo was most fun to work with?
- 52:49: Star that was disappointing to work with?
- 54:02: What’s most important when selecting an acting role?
- 56:36: What role would Jerry most want to play?
Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.