Image edited by Liam McGuire

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon interviews Spolitics host and former ESPN personality Jemele Hill.

They discuss a wide range of topics including ESPN’s latest round of layoffs, the decision to part ways with Ryan Clark, Jason Whitlock, Stephen A. Smith’s influence at ESPN, his role as a journalist, Caitlin Clark, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:11: Does Jemele Hill miss ESPN?

-04:18: Being at ESPN during 2017 layoffs

-15:43: Was Ryan Clark fired by ESPN?

-19:17: Should Ryan Clark sue ESPN?

-23:27: Cam Newton interview with Jason Whitlock

-26:25: Is Stephen A. Smith losing influence at ESPN

-33:56: Stephen A. Smith for president?

-38:19: Caitlin Clark

Thanks for listening.

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