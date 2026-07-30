On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon interviews Spolitics host and former ESPN personality Jemele Hill.
They discuss a wide range of topics including ESPN’s latest round of layoffs, the decision to part ways with Ryan Clark, Jason Whitlock, Stephen A. Smith’s influence at ESPN, his role as a journalist, Caitlin Clark, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
-02:11: Does Jemele Hill miss ESPN?
-04:18: Being at ESPN during 2017 layoffs
-15:43: Was Ryan Clark fired by ESPN?
-19:17: Should Ryan Clark sue ESPN?
-23:27: Cam Newton interview with Jason Whitlock
-26:25: Is Stephen A. Smith losing influence at ESPN
-33:56: Stephen A. Smith for president?
-38:19: Caitlin Clark
Thanks for listening.
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About Brandon Contes
Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com