Jemele Hill joins the Awful Announcing Podcast Image edited by Liam McGuire
By Brandon Contes on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon interviews Spolitics host and former ESPN personality Jemele Hill.

They discuss a wide range of topics including ESPN’s latest round of layoffs, the decision to part ways with Ryan Clark, Jason Whitlock, Stephen A. Smith’s influence at ESPN, his role as a journalist, Caitlin Clark, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:11: Does Jemele Hill miss ESPN?
-04:18: Being at ESPN during 2017 layoffs
-15:43: Was Ryan Clark fired by ESPN?
-19:17: Should Ryan Clark sue ESPN?
-23:27: Cam Newton interview with Jason Whitlock
-26:25: Is Stephen A. Smith losing influence at ESPN
-33:56: Stephen A. Smith for president?
-38:19: Caitlin Clark

Thanks for listening.

If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.

About Brandon Contes

Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Brandon Contes