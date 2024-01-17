Jason Fitz Jason Fitz on Short and to the Point
Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Yahoo Sports’ and Fox Sports Radio host Jason Fitz. Jessica and Jason discuss a wide range of topics including Jim Harbaugh’s future, Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots, playing fiddle for The Band Perry, being let go by ESPN, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 2:57: Welcome Jason Fitz to Short and to the Point
  • 3:00: Covering National Championship Game
  • 4:00: Stopping to smell the roses when working in sports
  • 5:38: Performing concerts in huge stadiums
  • 7:01: Is it easier to perform when having a routine every night?
  • 8:36: Creating memories through music and sports
  • 11:10: College football resurgence
  • 13:42: Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan
  • 16:08: Houston Astros/Michigan Wolverines parallels
  • 19:54: “College football is dying” narrative
  • 22:59: Jim Harbaugh as a college head coach compared to as an NFL head coach
  • 25:55: Jim Harbaugh not a great fit for the Raiders
  • 29:09: Will a non-quarterback win NFL MVP this season?
  • 32:54: Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ structure
  • 35:36: Patriots’ roster
  • 36:36: Nick Saban era and evolving with the times
  • 39:55: Leaving ESPN
  • 43:55: Is “betting on yourself” teachable?
  • 46:51: Inserting music background into sports
  • 48:52: Concert someone needs to go see

