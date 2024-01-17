Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Yahoo Sports’ and Fox Sports Radio host Jason Fitz. Jessica and Jason discuss a wide range of topics including Jim Harbaugh’s future, Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots, playing fiddle for The Band Perry, being let go by ESPN, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:57: Welcome Jason Fitz to Short and to the Point
- 3:00: Covering National Championship Game
- 4:00: Stopping to smell the roses when working in sports
- 5:38: Performing concerts in huge stadiums
- 7:01: Is it easier to perform when having a routine every night?
- 8:36: Creating memories through music and sports
- 11:10: College football resurgence
- 13:42: Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan
- 16:08: Houston Astros/Michigan Wolverines parallels
- 19:54: “College football is dying” narrative
- 22:59: Jim Harbaugh as a college head coach compared to as an NFL head coach
- 25:55: Jim Harbaugh not a great fit for the Raiders
- 29:09: Will a non-quarterback win NFL MVP this season?
- 32:54: Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ structure
- 35:36: Patriots’ roster
- 36:36: Nick Saban era and evolving with the times
- 39:55: Leaving ESPN
- 43:55: Is “betting on yourself” teachable?
- 46:51: Inserting music background into sports
- 48:52: Concert someone needs to go see
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.