Jackie Redmond on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews NHL Network, NHL on TNT, and WWE reporter Jackie Redmond, who is featured on Awful Announcing’s 2026 list of rising stars in sports media.

They discuss a wide range of topics, including Redmond’s wild travel schedule, the differences in reporting on NHL players and WWE stars, her viral moment with Triple H and The Rock, being a woman in a male-dominated industry, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:06: Making Awful Announcing’s ‘Rising Stars’ list

-14:25: Risk of getting burnt out covering NHL and WWE

-18:02: Can you make up reports as a WWE reporter?

-24:47: Viral interaction between Triple H and The Rock

-29:17: Is Pat McAfee done with wrestling?

-35:33: NHL Network segment on Kyle Beach

-39:35: Being a woman in a male-dominated industry

Thanks for listening.

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