On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Brandon and Ian discuss a wide range of topics, including Aaron Rodgers seeking a new team, Mike Mularkey’s admission of feeding Ian false information, Jordan Schultz confronting Ian at Starbucks, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :42: Knowing where Aaron Rodgers will go?
  • 1:53: Who’s holding it up?
  • 2:45: The fun of chasing a story like Rodgers’ free agency
  • 4:20: Reaching out to Rodgers directly?
  • 6:29: Is Rodgers’ inner circle tighter-lipped than others?
  • 7:56: Tips coming from unexpected sources
  • 9:25: Hearing from Mike Mularkey?
  • 10:59: Navigating the first day of free agency without X
  • 14:30: Relationship with Pat McAfee
  • 15:52: Adam Schefter and McAfee
  • 16:28: Paying attention to the reports of ESPN maybe buying NFL Network
  • 17:38: Could Ian do his job better as an independent than working for a large media company?
  • 19:23: Starbucks confrontation with Jordan Schultz
  • 23:03: Being “part of the story”
  • 26:07: Is the insider profession tough to break in?
  • 27:20: Is there frustration seeing outsiders occasionally breaking stories?
  • 29:21: Importance of giving appropriate credit
  • 32:57: Is there an expiration date for an insider?
  • 34:39: Juan Soto to the Mets

