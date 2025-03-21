On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Brandon and Ian discuss a wide range of topics, including Aaron Rodgers seeking a new team, Mike Mularkey’s admission of feeding Ian false information, Jordan Schultz confronting Ian at Starbucks, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :42: Knowing where Aaron Rodgers will go?
- 1:53: Who’s holding it up?
- 2:45: The fun of chasing a story like Rodgers’ free agency
- 4:20: Reaching out to Rodgers directly?
- 6:29: Is Rodgers’ inner circle tighter-lipped than others?
- 7:56: Tips coming from unexpected sources
- 9:25: Hearing from Mike Mularkey?
- 10:59: Navigating the first day of free agency without X
- 14:30: Relationship with Pat McAfee
- 15:52: Adam Schefter and McAfee
- 16:28: Paying attention to the reports of ESPN maybe buying NFL Network
- 17:38: Could Ian do his job better as an independent than working for a large media company?
- 19:23: Starbucks confrontation with Jordan Schultz
- 23:03: Being “part of the story”
- 26:07: Is the insider profession tough to break in?
- 27:20: Is there frustration seeing outsiders occasionally breaking stories?
- 29:21: Importance of giving appropriate credit
- 32:57: Is there an expiration date for an insider?
- 34:39: Juan Soto to the Mets
