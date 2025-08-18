Credit: Liam McGuire, USA Today Images

With the 2025 WNBA regular season in its final month, it’s worth taking a look at the league’s teams’ various local broadcast booths. The WNBA has seen a significant surge in media coverage and ratings over the past couple of years, with new stars like Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese joining the ranks alongside established stars such as A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Plum. But how are the local booths doing?

As with all of our rankings (2024 WNBA local broadcasts, MLB, NHL, NBA, March Madness men’s college basketball, regular-season men’s college basketball, NFL, CFB, and more), the bottom of this post contains a form to vote (also available here). The form features the WNBA teams in alphabetical order, with their most regular local TV play-by-play voice and analyst, or analysts, listed immediately afterward. Other substitute voices, where possible, are listed with an “also” prefix.

You will be asked to grade each team’s broadcast setup individually, on a scale of A to F. A is the best grade, and F is the worst.

You can grade as few or as many teams as you desire, and you can Control-F to find a team you’re particularly interested in voting for. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. Feel free to add comments or explanations for your grades, but it’s not required. All votes and comments are anonymous, and email addresses are not collected.

The voting form is below, and can also be found here. It will be open through 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 22. The rankings will be announced at Awful Announcing soon afterwards.