Edit by Liam McGuire, Photo by Andrew Bucholtz

With the 2025 MLB season approaching its conclusion, it’s worth taking a look at the teams’ various local English-language radio booths. How are the radio booths doing, and how do they compare to the TV side for each franchise?

As with all of our rankings (2025 MLB local TV broadcasts, WNBA, NHL, NBA, March Madness men’s college basketball, regular-season men’s college basketball, NFL, CFB, and more), the bottom of this post contains a form to vote (also available here). The form features the MLB teams in alphabetical order, with their most regular local radio play-by-play voice and analyst, or analysts, listed immediately afterward. (This is a little tricky on the radio side, as not all teams correctly spell out their central figures or the roles they take, and some booths have figures who do both play-by-play and analysis. Additionally, some teams experience significant crossover between radio and TV, while others don’t. Other voices, where possible, are listed with an “also” prefix.)

You will be asked to grade each team’s radio broadcast setup individually, on a scale of A to F. A is the best grade, and F is the worst.

You can grade as few or as many teams as you desire, and you can Control-F to find a team you’re particularly interested in voting for. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. Feel free to add comments or explanations for your grades, but it’s not required. All votes and comments are anonymous, and email addresses are not collected.

The voting form is available below and can also be accessed here. It will be open through 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 5. The rankings will be announced at Awful Announcing soon afterwards.