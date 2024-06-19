Geoff Schwartz Geoff Schwartz on Short and to the Point
Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews SiriusXM and Fox Sports Radio’s Geoff Schwartz. Jessica and Geoff discuss a wide range of topics including Aaron Rodgers skipping minicamp, playing with Eli Manning, loving baseball, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 1:27: Welcome Geoff to Short and to the Point
  • 2:28: Being open and honest as a pro
  • 3:52: Dealing with injuries
  • 7:45: Adding games to NFL schedule
  • 10:38: Aaron Rodgers skipping minicamp
  • 14:14: Social media strategies
  • 17:01: Transition from playing to being a member of the media
  • 19:27: Retirement
  • 23:12: Hierarchy of media
  • 26:06: Tom Brady
  • 27:56: Watching defensive game film while playing on offense
  • 32:00: Misconceptions of offensive linemen
  • 34:48: Playing with Eli Manning
  • 38:27: GOAT talk
  • 43:04: Sports betting
  • 53:27: Love of baseball
  • 57:51: What does Geoff look for in baseball as a fan

