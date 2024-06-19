Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews SiriusXM and Fox Sports Radio’s Geoff Schwartz. Jessica and Geoff discuss a wide range of topics including Aaron Rodgers skipping minicamp, playing with Eli Manning, loving baseball, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 1:27: Welcome Geoff to Short and to the Point
- 2:28: Being open and honest as a pro
- 3:52: Dealing with injuries
- 7:45: Adding games to NFL schedule
- 10:38: Aaron Rodgers skipping minicamp
- 14:14: Social media strategies
- 17:01: Transition from playing to being a member of the media
- 19:27: Retirement
- 23:12: Hierarchy of media
- 26:06: Tom Brady
- 27:56: Watching defensive game film while playing on offense
- 32:00: Misconceptions of offensive linemen
- 34:48: Playing with Eli Manning
- 38:27: GOAT talk
- 43:04: Sports betting
- 53:27: Love of baseball
- 57:51: What does Geoff look for in baseball as a fan
