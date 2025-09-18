Evan Cohen on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews co-host of ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike Evan Cohen.

Brandon and Evan discuss a wide range of topics, including his work on Morning Men and Unsportsmanlike, his reaction to Molly Qerim leaving First Take, guest-hosting the show, his interaction with Howard Stern, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:08: ESPN Radio, hosting Unsportsmanlike

12:45: Morning Men and SiriusXM

28:29: Sports talk radio simulcast on TV

44:55: Hosting First Take/Stephen A. Smith/Molly Qerim

55:03: Miami Heat/Stugotz as a camp counselor/Howard Stern/Good Karma Brands

