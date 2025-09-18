On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews co-host of ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike Evan Cohen.
Brandon and Evan discuss a wide range of topics, including his work on Morning Men and Unsportsmanlike, his reaction to Molly Qerim leaving First Take, guest-hosting the show, his interaction with Howard Stern, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:08: ESPN Radio, hosting Unsportsmanlike
- 12:45: Morning Men and SiriusXM
- 28:29: Sports talk radio simulcast on TV
- 44:55: Hosting First Take/Stephen A. Smith/Molly Qerim
- 55:03: Miami Heat/Stugotz as a camp counselor/Howard Stern/Good Karma Brands
