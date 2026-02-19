Ethan Strauss on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews former Warriors beat writer and House of Strauss founder Ethan Strauss.

Brandon and Ethan discuss a wide range of topics including this year’s NBA All-Star Game, the tanking and load management problem in basketball, Kevin Durant’s burner account scandal, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:05: NBA All-Star Game

11:49: Tanking in the NBA

21:48: Kevin Durant burner story

28:01: NBA reporters

35:37: Starting House of Strauss

