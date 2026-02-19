On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews former Warriors beat writer and House of Strauss founder Ethan Strauss.
Brandon and Ethan discuss a wide range of topics including this year’s NBA All-Star Game, the tanking and load management problem in basketball, Kevin Durant’s burner account scandal, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:05: NBA All-Star Game
- 11:49: Tanking in the NBA
- 21:48: Kevin Durant burner story
- 28:01: NBA reporters
- 35:37: Starting House of Strauss
