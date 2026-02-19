Ethan Strauss Ethan Strauss on the Awful Announcing Podcast
By Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews former Warriors beat writer and House of Strauss founder Ethan Strauss.

Brandon and Ethan discuss a wide range of topics including this year’s NBA All-Star Game, the tanking and load management problem in basketball, Kevin Durant’s burner account scandal, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 2:05: NBA All-Star Game
  • 11:49: Tanking in the NBA
  • 21:48: Kevin Durant burner story
  • 28:01: NBA reporters
  • 35:37: Starting House of Strauss

