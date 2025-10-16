On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Voice of the Charlotte Hornets Eric Collins.
Brandon and Eric discuss a wide range of topics including his NFL broadcasting debut and his upcoming NBA work with Prime Video, working opposite Vin Scully at the Los Angeles Dodgers, calling Charlotte Hornets games while Michael Jordan was owner, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:12: Calling first NFL game
- 5:38: Doing NBA games for Prime Video/Dell Curry
- 10:22: Broadcasting style
- 30:18: Los Angeles Dodgers
- 35:59: Charlotte Hornets/Michael Jordan
