Eric Collins on the Awful Announcing Podcast.

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Voice of the Charlotte Hornets Eric Collins.

Brandon and Eric discuss a wide range of topics including his NFL broadcasting debut and his upcoming NBA work with Prime Video, working opposite Vin Scully at the Los Angeles Dodgers, calling Charlotte Hornets games while Michael Jordan was owner, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:12: Calling first NFL game

5:38: Doing NBA games for Prime Video/Dell Curry

10:22: Broadcasting style

30:18: Los Angeles Dodgers

35:59: Charlotte Hornets/Michael Jordan

Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.