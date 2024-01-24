Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews ESPN baseball analyst Eduardo Pérez. Jessica and Eduardo discuss a wide range of topics including Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs, Eduardo’s thoughts on the media when he was a player compared to being a commentator, Shohei Ohtani’s massive contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:26: Welcome Eduardo Pérez to Short and to the Point
- 2:54: Adjusting to changes in the game as a player turned broadcaster
- 6:52: Mentality of progressing through baseball
- 8:48: Being an extension of the Latino community through broadcasting
- 11:12: Interview style
- 12:59: Dealing with media as a player compared to being in media
- 15:33: Speed of reporting news over the years
- 17:13: Cubs/Rangers on ESPN Opening Day
- 19:45: Managers getting paid
- 21:12: How can a manager be a difference maker?
- 24:12: Observing to see if a manger is struggling to get control of clubhouse
- 27:45: Shohei Ohtani
- 29:51: Would Eduardo someday become a coach or manager?
