Eduardo Pérez Eduardo Pérez on Short and to the Point
ESPNMLBOriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp on

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews ESPN baseball analyst Eduardo Pérez. Jessica and Eduardo discuss a wide range of topics including Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs, Eduardo’s thoughts on the media when he was a player compared to being a commentator, Shohei Ohtani’s massive contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 2:26: Welcome Eduardo Pérez to Short and to the Point
  • 2:54: Adjusting to changes in the game as a player turned broadcaster
  • 6:52: Mentality of progressing through baseball
  • 8:48: Being an extension of the Latino community through broadcasting
  • 11:12: Interview style
  • 12:59: Dealing with media as a player compared to being in media
  • 15:33: Speed of reporting news over the years
  • 17:13: Cubs/Rangers on ESPN Opening Day
  • 19:45: Managers getting paid
  • 21:12: How can a manager be a difference maker?
  • 24:12: Observing to see if a manger is struggling to get control of clubhouse
  • 27:45: Shohei Ohtani
  • 29:51: Would Eduardo someday become a coach or manager?

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp