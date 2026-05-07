Image edited by Liam McGuire

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon Contes interviews legendary NHL broadcaster Mike “Doc” Emrick.

Emrick discussed a wide range of topics, including his decision to retire, the Olympics, his one regret as a broadcaster, the infamous glowing puck era from Fox, John Sterling, Charles Barkley, Barry Melrose, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:25: Does Doc Emrick miss calling NHL games?

-11:48: Doc Emrick remembers John Sterling

-20:02: Calling an overtime in the Stanley Cup Finals

-27:29: Where was Doc Emrick for the 1980 Miracle on Ice game?

-32:38: Game Doc wishes he could do over

-39:31: Charles Barkley

-44:26: Barry Melrose

-50:22: The NHL on Fox glowing puck

Thanks for listening!

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