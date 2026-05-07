On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon Contes interviews legendary NHL broadcaster Mike “Doc” Emrick.
Emrick discussed a wide range of topics, including his decision to retire, the Olympics, his one regret as a broadcaster, the infamous glowing puck era from Fox, John Sterling, Charles Barkley, Barry Melrose, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
-02:25: Does Doc Emrick miss calling NHL games?
-11:48: Doc Emrick remembers John Sterling
-20:02: Calling an overtime in the Stanley Cup Finals
-27:29: Where was Doc Emrick for the 1980 Miracle on Ice game?
-32:38: Game Doc wishes he could do over
-39:31: Charles Barkley
-44:26: Barry Melrose
-50:22: The NHL on Fox glowing puck
Thanks for listening!
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About Brandon Contes
Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com