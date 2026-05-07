Doc Emrick joins the Awful Announcing Podcast Image edited by Liam McGuire
By Brandon Contes on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, Brandon Contes interviews legendary NHL broadcaster Mike “Doc” Emrick.

Emrick discussed a wide range of topics, including his decision to retire, the Olympics, his one regret as a broadcaster, the infamous glowing puck era from Fox, John Sterling, Charles Barkley, Barry Melrose, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:25: Does Doc Emrick miss calling NHL games?
-11:48: Doc Emrick remembers John Sterling
-20:02: Calling an overtime in the Stanley Cup Finals
-27:29: Where was Doc Emrick for the 1980 Miracle on Ice game?
-32:38: Game Doc wishes he could do over
-39:31: Charles Barkley
-44:26: Barry Melrose
-50:22: The NHL on Fox glowing puck

Thanks for listening!

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About Brandon Contes

Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Brandon Contes