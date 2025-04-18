Host Brandon Contes interviews co-founder and host of Busted Open on SiriusXM Dave LaGreca. As WrestleMania approaches, Brandon and Dave discuss a wide range of topics including the lack of build for the non-main event WrestleMania matches, Cody Rhodes being the “Face of WWE,” John Cena being an effective heel, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :52: Dave’s Las Vegas schedule
- 1:27: Being inducted to the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame
- 2:25: Envisioning HOF induction when Busted Open started?
- 2:54: Getting into radio
- 3:59: Dave’s brother Don in radio
- 4:47: First role at SiriusXM
- 5:03: Starting Busted Open
- 6:21: Getting bosses to believe in a wrestling show
- 7:15: Pro wrestling going mainstream
- 8:02: Busted Open being the most popular sports show on SiriusXM
- 9:32: Realizing when Busted Open became a hit?
- 10:10: Has growth of Busted Open changed how Dave talks about pro wrestling?
- 10:46: Divide between WWE and AEW fans?
- 12:38: Is pro wrestling audience big enough to be split?
- 13:41: Does WWE and AEW like the divide?
- 14:21: Dave not considering himself as a journalist
- 15:38: Interviewing a pro wrestler as the person or as the character
- 16:59: Pro wrestling media scrums
- 19:13: Dave Meltzer’s value to pro wrestling
- 20:29: WrestleMania in terms of being the biggest event on the pro wrestling calendar
- 21:40: Dave’s favorite WrestleMania
- 22:35: What is this year’s WrestleMania build missing?
- 23:43: Being surprised by John Cena’s heel turn
- 24:25: How effective has Cena’s heel turn been?
- 24:50: Importance of having Cody Rhodes as the good guy in making Cena an compelling heel
- 25:38: What makes Rhodes compelling?
- 26:33: WWE flourishing without Vince McMahon
- 28:02: Any chance McMahon tries to come back to WWE?
- 29:04: How should wrestling fans view McMahon?
- 30:26: Would McMahon remain in pro wrestling in some form?
- 31:08: A wrestler that Dave was most surprised to see their character get over?
- 31:48: A wrestler that Dave thought would get over but didn’t?
- 32:59: Pat McAfee and pro wrestling
- 34:30: Joe Tessitore and WWE
- 35:07: Nick Khan’s influence in WWE
- 35:56: WWE getting away from PG
- 36:40: How does this current era compare to the Attitude Era?
- 39:10: Dave’s favorite era of wrestling?
- 39:50: Who wins at WrestleMania? Cody Rhodes or John Cena?
