Host Brandon Contes interviews co-founder and host of Busted Open on SiriusXM Dave LaGreca. As WrestleMania approaches, Brandon and Dave discuss a wide range of topics including the lack of build for the non-main event WrestleMania matches, Cody Rhodes being the “Face of WWE,” John Cena being an effective heel, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :52: Dave’s Las Vegas schedule
  • 1:27: Being inducted to the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame
  • 2:25: Envisioning HOF induction when Busted Open started?
  • 2:54: Getting into radio
  • 3:59: Dave’s brother Don in radio
  • 4:47: First role at SiriusXM
  • 5:03: Starting Busted Open
  • 6:21: Getting bosses to believe in a wrestling show
  • 7:15: Pro wrestling going mainstream
  • 8:02: Busted Open being the most popular sports show on SiriusXM
  • 9:32: Realizing when Busted Open became a hit?
  • 10:10: Has growth of Busted Open changed how Dave talks about pro wrestling?
  • 10:46: Divide between WWE and AEW fans?
  • 12:38: Is pro wrestling audience big enough to be split?
  • 13:41: Does WWE and AEW like the divide?
  • 14:21: Dave not considering himself as a journalist
  • 15:38: Interviewing a pro wrestler as the person or as the character
  • 16:59: Pro wrestling media scrums
  • 19:13: Dave Meltzer’s value to pro wrestling
  • 20:29: WrestleMania in terms of being the biggest event on the pro wrestling calendar
  • 21:40: Dave’s favorite WrestleMania
  • 22:35: What is this year’s WrestleMania build missing?
  • 23:43: Being surprised by John Cena’s heel turn
  • 24:25: How effective has Cena’s heel turn been?
  • 24:50: Importance of having Cody Rhodes as the good guy in making Cena an compelling heel
  • 25:38: What makes Rhodes compelling?
  • 26:33: WWE flourishing without Vince McMahon
  • 28:02: Any chance McMahon tries to come back to WWE?
  • 29:04: How should wrestling fans view McMahon?
  • 30:26: Would McMahon remain in pro wrestling in some form?
  • 31:08: A wrestler that Dave was most surprised to see their character get over?
  • 31:48: A wrestler that Dave thought would get over but didn’t?
  • 32:59: Pat McAfee and pro wrestling
  • 34:30: Joe Tessitore and WWE
  • 35:07: Nick Khan’s influence in WWE
  • 35:56: WWE getting away from PG
  • 36:40: How does this current era compare to the Attitude Era?
  • 39:10: Dave’s favorite era of wrestling?
  • 39:50: Who wins at WrestleMania? Cody Rhodes or John Cena?

