Dani Wexelman on Short and to the Point

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews Dani Wexelman from ESPN, SNY, SiriusXM, and Perfect Game. Jessica and Dani discuss a wide range of topics including women in sports and what they can offer that men can’t, the struggles of the New York Mets and Yankees, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

1:56: Welcome Dani Wexelman to Short and to the Point

2:28: How are Dani’s preseason predictions going?/Thoughts on the Rangers

3:38: What happened to the Mariners?

5:21: Cal Raleigh’s comments after being eliminated from postseason competition

6:17: Are the teams in the playoffs the teams who should be in the playoffs?

7:22: Baltimore Orioles postseason demise

9:38: Was Buck Showalter’s firing from the Mets a surprise?

11:48: Changes the Mets need to make for 2024

14:49: Confidence in Pete Alonso being the Mets’ first baseman for 2024 Opening Day

15:51: Steve Cohen being more accessible than other owners

17:20: What happened with the Yankees this season?

21:10: One-player mentality

28:06: Changes in media since Dani started in local news

30:02: Noticing more advocacy on Dani’s behalf

31:58: Versatility in broadcasting being embraced now

34:31: Balancing different jobs while being the same person

36:20: Things women can offer in sports media that men can’t

41:47: Where are women in baseball in terms of society embracing women covering the sport?

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.