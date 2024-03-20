Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews MLB pitcher Dan Straily. Jessica and Dan discuss a wide range of topics including trying to get signed by an MLB team, being in the right mental state of being a free agent as the season starts, having the motivation to not give up and retire, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:56: Welcome Dan to Short and to the Point
- 3:37: Being a free agent this season compared to previous seasons
- 8:36: Trying to evolve as a pitcher when you don’t know your role
- 11:00: Mental battle of waiting to be signed
- 13:26: Being able to self-evaluate
- 15:13: Where does confidence come from?
- 17:33: Inaccurate radar guns
- 20:26: Tripping up a batter’s timing
- 22:42: Not quitting
- 27:02: Who would play Dan in a movie about his story?
- 28:09: Dan’s wife, Amanda, inspiring him
- 33:59: Going to Spring Training
- 37:30: A.J. Griffin
- 38:48: People no longer in baseball
- 42:34: Being able to tell who’s a lifer and who isn’t
- 46:00: Stephen Strasburg or Mike Trout
- 48:03: Making the Big Leagues
- 50:21: Making MLB debut
- 53:03: Memorable outings
- 59:40: Highs and lows in playoffs
- 1:03:38: Business side of baseball
- 1:13:32: Changing mental state when being traded
- 1:17:51: Baseball being a job sometimes
- 1:26:02: Failing as a part of baseball
- 1:29:19: Shohei Ohtani
- 1:32:35: Reaction to Ohtani’s contract
- 1:38:53: Getting an autograph from Dan
