Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews MLB pitcher Dan Straily. Jessica and Dan discuss a wide range of topics including trying to get signed by an MLB team, being in the right mental state of being a free agent as the season starts, having the motivation to not give up and retire, and more.

  • 2:56: Welcome Dan to Short and to the Point
  • 3:37: Being a free agent this season compared to previous seasons
  • 8:36: Trying to evolve as a pitcher when you don’t know your role
  • 11:00: Mental battle of waiting to be signed
  • 13:26: Being able to self-evaluate
  • 15:13: Where does confidence come from?
  • 17:33: Inaccurate radar guns
  • 20:26: Tripping up a batter’s timing
  • 22:42: Not quitting
  • 27:02: Who would play Dan in a movie about his story?
  • 28:09: Dan’s wife, Amanda, inspiring him
  • 33:59: Going to Spring Training
  • 37:30: A.J. Griffin
  • 38:48: People no longer in baseball
  • 42:34: Being able to tell who’s a lifer and who isn’t
  • 46:00: Stephen Strasburg or Mike Trout
  • 48:03: Making the Big Leagues
  • 50:21: Making MLB debut
  • 53:03: Memorable outings
  • 59:40: Highs and lows in playoffs
  • 1:03:38: Business side of baseball
  • 1:13:32: Changing mental state when being traded
  • 1:17:51: Baseball being a job sometimes
  • 1:26:02: Failing as a part of baseball
  • 1:29:19: Shohei Ohtani
  • 1:32:35: Reaction to Ohtani’s contract
  • 1:38:53: Getting an autograph from Dan

