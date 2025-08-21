Damon Amendolara Damon Amendolara on the Awful Announcing Podcast.
OriginalsPodcastsRadioBy Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Damon Amendolara, host of The D.A. Show With Babchik. Brandon and Damon discuss a wide range of topics including working for Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and having a show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, Mo Gaba calling into Damon’s radio show and Mo’s legacy, being fed up with what John Fisher is doing to the A’s, and more.

Damon’s YouTube channel @damonamendo (also Damon’s social media handle) has weekly live shows, Q&A’s, and monthly member’s only chats.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 1:45: Mike Francesa
  • 7:27: Going to Syracuse
  • 15:04: Working in Kansas City and Boston
  • 26:30: Mo Gaba
  • 37:33: Leaving CBS Sports Radio for Sirius XM
  • 46:50: Mad Dog radio audience
  • 52:33: Chris “Mad Dog” Russo/Stephen A. Smith and Mad Dog Radio
  • 57:19: Covering John Fisher moving the A’s

Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp