Damon Amendolara on the Awful Announcing Podcast.

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Damon Amendolara, host of The D.A. Show With Babchik. Brandon and Damon discuss a wide range of topics including working for Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and having a show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, Mo Gaba calling into Damon’s radio show and Mo’s legacy, being fed up with what John Fisher is doing to the A’s, and more.

Damon’s YouTube channel @damonamendo (also Damon’s social media handle) has weekly live shows, Q&A’s, and monthly member’s only chats.

Here’s the full breakdown:

1:45: Mike Francesa

7:27: Going to Syracuse

15:04: Working in Kansas City and Boston

26:30: Mo Gaba

37:33: Leaving CBS Sports Radio for Sirius XM

46:50: Mad Dog radio audience

52:33: Chris “Mad Dog” Russo/Stephen A. Smith and Mad Dog Radio

57:19: Covering John Fisher moving the A’s

