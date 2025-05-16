Curt Menefee Curt Menefee on the Awful Announcing Podcast
FoxNFLOriginalsPodcastsUFLBy Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox NFL Sunday host and Fox UFL play-by-play broadcaster Curt Menefee. Brandon and Curt discuss a wide range of topics, including hosting Fox NFL Sunday and being a part of Jimmy Johnson’s Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement, a look at the UFL’s strengths and opportunities, pressing New York City mayor Eric Adams in a live interview, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :50: Can a network have too many Dallas Cowboys games?
  • 2:02: Paying attention to NFL schedule release?
  • 3:32: Paying attention to TV ratings?
  • 4:27: What made Fox NFL Sunday so successful?
  • 6:09: Keeping the same feeling with Jimmy Johnson retiring
  • 7:32: Learning when Johnson was retiring
  • 9:22: Most memorable moment with Johnson
  • 11:35: Balancing keeping show on track while letting hijinks shine
  • 13:06: Terry Bradshaw
  • 13:50: Replacing James Brown
  • 17:47: Splitting hosting role with Joe Buck
  • 19:17: Relationship with Buck at the time?
  • 20:13: More pressure to build a new show or being the new guy on an established show?
  • 21:01: Differences of Fox NFL Sunday and Good Day New York
  • 23:31: Eric Adams interview
  • 24:51: Commute during NFL season
  • 26:48: Taking Good Day New York job
  • 29:01: Daily sports radio in Dallas
  • 30:26: Interacting with Skip Bayless
  • 31:03: UFL play-by-play
  • 32:39: UFL progression
  • 34:10: Is UFL a success story?
  • 35:53: Value of spring football
  • 36:59: The Rock’s involvement
  • 37:47: Seeing star potential with Greg Olsen
  • 39:23: Interest in calling NFL games again?

Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp