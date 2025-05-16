On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox NFL Sunday host and Fox UFL play-by-play broadcaster Curt Menefee. Brandon and Curt discuss a wide range of topics, including hosting Fox NFL Sunday and being a part of Jimmy Johnson’s Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement, a look at the UFL’s strengths and opportunities, pressing New York City mayor Eric Adams in a live interview, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :50: Can a network have too many Dallas Cowboys games?
- 2:02: Paying attention to NFL schedule release?
- 3:32: Paying attention to TV ratings?
- 4:27: What made Fox NFL Sunday so successful?
- 6:09: Keeping the same feeling with Jimmy Johnson retiring
- 7:32: Learning when Johnson was retiring
- 9:22: Most memorable moment with Johnson
- 11:35: Balancing keeping show on track while letting hijinks shine
- 13:06: Terry Bradshaw
- 13:50: Replacing James Brown
- 17:47: Splitting hosting role with Joe Buck
- 19:17: Relationship with Buck at the time?
- 20:13: More pressure to build a new show or being the new guy on an established show?
- 21:01: Differences of Fox NFL Sunday and Good Day New York
- 23:31: Eric Adams interview
- 24:51: Commute during NFL season
- 26:48: Taking Good Day New York job
- 29:01: Daily sports radio in Dallas
- 30:26: Interacting with Skip Bayless
- 31:03: UFL play-by-play
- 32:39: UFL progression
- 34:10: Is UFL a success story?
- 35:53: Value of spring football
- 36:59: The Rock’s involvement
- 37:47: Seeing star potential with Greg Olsen
- 39:23: Interest in calling NFL games again?
