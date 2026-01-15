On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Craig Carton, host of The Craig Carton Show podcast as well as the new WFAN afternoon drive show, The Carton Show with Chris Carton and Chris McMonigle.
Brandon and Craig discuss a wide range of topics, including FS1 canceling Breakfast Ball, if Craig could ever work with Mike Francesa, turning down a coaching opportunity from Bill Belichick, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 1:53: Breakfast Ball cancellation/Doing TV
- 11:09: Returning to WFAN
- 23:13: Radio industry/Calling Yankees games
- 31:32: Working on Breakfast Ball/The Craig Carton Show podcast
- 41:49: Stephen A. Smith/Bill Belichick/Boomer Esiason
Thanks for listening.
If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.
About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp