Craig Carton on The Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Craig Carton, host of The Craig Carton Show podcast as well as the new WFAN afternoon drive show, The Carton Show with Chris Carton and Chris McMonigle.

Brandon and Craig discuss a wide range of topics, including FS1 canceling Breakfast Ball, if Craig could ever work with Mike Francesa, turning down a coaching opportunity from Bill Belichick, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

1:53: Breakfast Ball cancellation/Doing TV

11:09: Returning to WFAN

23:13: Radio industry/Calling Yankees games

31:32: Working on Breakfast Ball/The Craig Carton Show podcast

41:49: Stephen A. Smith/Bill Belichick/Boomer Esiason

Thanks for listening.

If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.