Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews former baseball player and co-host of Mad Dog Radio’s Beadle and Decker, Cody Decker. Jessica and Cody discuss a wide range of topics including praise for Rob Manfred, why Cody doesn’t like Field of Dreams, working with Michelle Beadle, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 1:48: Welcome Cody to Short and to the Point
- 2:11: Transition from retirement to sports media
- 5:07: Doing YouTube while playing
- 8:20: Baseball and players embracing media
- 9:33: Rob Manfred
- 11:38: Feelings for commissioner as a player
- 13:22: Bridging the gap between MLB and MLBPA
- 14:16: Grinding in the Minor League
- 17:34: Wanting to play overseas
- 20:08: Cody’s last game
- 31:02: Surviving in the Minor League
- 31:39: Teams being honest
- 37:11: Relationship with baseball now
- 39:15: Embracing sports talk radio
- 42:25: Michelle Beadle
- 46:45: Women in sports media
- 49:45: Surprises in sports talk radio
- 52:47: Minor League coaching offers
- 53:46: Mark Kotsay
- 57:31: Field of Dreams
