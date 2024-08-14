Cody Decker Cody Decker on Short and to the Point
MLBOriginalsPodcastsSiriusXMBy Phillip Bupp on

Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews former baseball player and co-host of Mad Dog Radio’s Beadle and Decker, Cody Decker. Jessica and Cody discuss a wide range of topics including praise for Rob Manfred, why Cody doesn’t like Field of Dreams, working with Michelle Beadle, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown.

  • 1:48: Welcome Cody to Short and to the Point
  • 2:11: Transition from retirement to sports media
  • 5:07: Doing YouTube while playing
  • 8:20: Baseball and players embracing media
  • 9:33: Rob Manfred
  • 11:38: Feelings for commissioner as a player
  • 13:22: Bridging the gap between MLB and MLBPA
  • 14:16: Grinding in the Minor League
  • 17:34: Wanting to play overseas
  • 20:08: Cody’s last game
  • 31:02: Surviving in the Minor League
  • 31:39: Teams being honest
  • 37:11: Relationship with baseball now
  • 39:15: Embracing sports talk radio
  • 42:25: Michelle Beadle
  • 46:45: Women in sports media
  • 49:45: Surprises in sports talk radio
  • 52:47: Minor League coaching offers
  • 53:46: Mark Kotsay
  • 57:31: Field of Dreams

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp