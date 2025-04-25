Chris Fallica Chris Fallica on the Awful Announcing Podcast
FoxGamblingOriginalsPodcastsBy Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox Sports wagering expert and Big Noon Kickoff contributor Chris Fallica. Brandon and Chris discuss a wide range of topics including Lee Corso’s retirement announcement, Corso’s headgear picks on College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff challenging GameDay, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :44: Reaction to Lee Corso retiring
  • 4:11: Working at College GameDay in 1996 for the first headgear
  • 5:56: Headgear becoming a staple of GameDay
  • 7:22: Should ESPN continue headgear segment
  • 8:33: Traveling with Corso
  • 12:32: Relationship with Corso
  • 16:02: Significant memories with Corso
  • 22:02: Going on-air at GameDay
  • 24:05: ESPN being receptive to having Chris on-air
  • 26:51: Comfort level being on-air
  • 29:11: Goal to get on-air?
  • 31:53: Interest in college football
  • 34:40: Big Noon Kickoff being a legit competitor to College GameDay
  • 38:32: Camaraderie of Big Noon compared to GameDay
  • 40:42: What happens when both shows are in the same place?
  • 46:12: Working with Pat McAfee
  • 49:19: Any resistance to having McAfee on GameDay?
  • 50:50: Has Fox maxed out on betting content?
  • 54:35: Finding ways to sprinkle gambling references before it was legal
  • 58:36: Anyone in college football push back on those references?
  • 1:00:05: Can betting content be interesting for non-bettors?
  • 1:01:27: Has transfer portal affected futures betting?
  • 1:05:41: NFL Draft QB’s
  • 1:07:16: Arch Manning #1 pick?

Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get our podcasts.

