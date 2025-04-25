On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox Sports wagering expert and Big Noon Kickoff contributor Chris Fallica. Brandon and Chris discuss a wide range of topics including Lee Corso’s retirement announcement, Corso’s headgear picks on College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff challenging GameDay, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :44: Reaction to Lee Corso retiring
- 4:11: Working at College GameDay in 1996 for the first headgear
- 5:56: Headgear becoming a staple of GameDay
- 7:22: Should ESPN continue headgear segment
- 8:33: Traveling with Corso
- 12:32: Relationship with Corso
- 16:02: Significant memories with Corso
- 22:02: Going on-air at GameDay
- 24:05: ESPN being receptive to having Chris on-air
- 26:51: Comfort level being on-air
- 29:11: Goal to get on-air?
- 31:53: Interest in college football
- 34:40: Big Noon Kickoff being a legit competitor to College GameDay
- 38:32: Camaraderie of Big Noon compared to GameDay
- 40:42: What happens when both shows are in the same place?
- 46:12: Working with Pat McAfee
- 49:19: Any resistance to having McAfee on GameDay?
- 50:50: Has Fox maxed out on betting content?
- 54:35: Finding ways to sprinkle gambling references before it was legal
- 58:36: Anyone in college football push back on those references?
- 1:00:05: Can betting content be interesting for non-bettors?
- 1:01:27: Has transfer portal affected futures betting?
- 1:05:41: NFL Draft QB’s
- 1:07:16: Arch Manning #1 pick?
