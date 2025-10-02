On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN football analyst and co-host of the Scoop City podcast, Chase Daniel.
Brandon and Chase discuss a wide range of topics including how Kirk Herbstreit helped him call football games, Arch Manning’s struggles, Jaxson Dart being the man on the New York Giants, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 1:55: Calling college football games
- 13:17: Studio work at ESPN
- 16:34: Working at Fox
- 25:04: Coaching?
- 27:26: Arch Manning
- 32:10: Jaxson Dart
- 34:30: Playing surfaces/London NFL team
- 38:26: Quarterback play/Travis Kelce
Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.
About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp