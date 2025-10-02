Chase Daniel on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN football analyst and co-host of the Scoop City podcast, Chase Daniel.

Brandon and Chase discuss a wide range of topics including how Kirk Herbstreit helped him call football games, Arch Manning’s struggles, Jaxson Dart being the man on the New York Giants, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

1:55: Calling college football games

13:17: Studio work at ESPN

16:34: Working at Fox

25:04: Coaching?

27:26: Arch Manning

32:10: Jaxson Dart

34:30: Playing surfaces/London NFL team

38:26: Quarterback play/Travis Kelce

