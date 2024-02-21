Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews ESPN NBA reporter/host Cassidy Hubbarth. Jessica and Cassidy discuss a wide range of topics including growing up in Chicago during the Bulls’ dynasty, Filipino culture and the NBA, trying to keep family life private as a public figure, being a mom, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:15: Welcome Cassidy Hubbarth to Short and to the Point
- 2:21: Growing up in Chicago during the Bulls’ dynasty
- 4:29: Stopping yourself from saying “we”
- 5:39: How has fandom changed now that Cassidy is in sports media?
- 7:18: Finding the balance between being a reporter and being a fan
- 9:26: Changes in digital media since Cassidy started
- 13:32: People being anti-digital at first
- 16:22: Filipino culture and basketball
- 19:32: Working with Nikko Ramos
- 21:41: Women in sports media/growing the sideline reporter position
- 23:22: Learning not to compare yourself to others
- 26:06: Adjusting work/life balance after becoming a mom
- 28:46: Advice to someone in sports media who wants to be a mom
- 31:45: Sneaker culture
- 34:27: Compliments
- 35:47: Balancing comfort and style
- 39:48: Parenting advice Part 2
- 45:34: Keeping family life private
