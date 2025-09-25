On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews editor-at-large at The Ringer and co-host for The Press Box podcast, Bryan Curtis.
Brandon and Bryan discuss a wide range of topics, including Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and reinstatement, Bill Simmons’ influence on sports media, Molly Qerim leaving First Take, Tom Brady’s conflict of interest, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:13: Jimmy Kimmel/Stephen A. Smith
- 11:34: Career origins/Skip Bayless
- 17:40: Bill Simmons/Grantland/The Ringer
- 25:27: Molly Qerim
- 28:30: Tom Brady
- 38:03: Pat McAfee/Inside the NBA
Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.
About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp