Bryan Curtis on the Awful Announcing Podcast.

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews editor-at-large at The Ringer and co-host for The Press Box podcast, Bryan Curtis.

Brandon and Bryan discuss a wide range of topics, including Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and reinstatement, Bill Simmons’ influence on sports media, Molly Qerim leaving First Take, Tom Brady’s conflict of interest, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:13: Jimmy Kimmel/Stephen A. Smith

11:34: Career origins/Skip Bayless

17:40: Bill Simmons/Grantland/The Ringer

25:27: Molly Qerim

28:30: Tom Brady

38:03: Pat McAfee/Inside the NBA

